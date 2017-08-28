'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Anjelica's secret partner? Hattie forms revenge plot

Surprising twists and turns are coming to Salem in upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers suggested that Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild) may have had a secret partner all along, and Hattie (Deidre Hall) may come up with a plot to get revenge on a DiMera family member.

Ever since Anjelica returned to Salem, things have gone up the wall for several people. She is the mastermind behind the kidnapping of Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Adrienne (Judi Evans), where Hattie and Bonnie (Judi Evans) would take their places. This is was so that they could all get their way. Anjelica wanted to get Justin (Wally Kurth) back, and Hattie wanted a chance to be with Roman (Josh Taylor). On the other hand, Bonnie wanted to get back at Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

However, after suddenly dying in the midst of a heated confrontation with Bonnie, who along with Hattie decided to turn rogue on her, Anjelica's plan might be on the verge of blowing up in their faces. Bonnie certainly has a purpose in Anjelica's scheme, but where does Hattie or Marlena fit into this? It might be because Anjelica is working with a secret partner, who might be a member of the DiMera family too.

This coincided with Eileen Davidson's return to the soap, where she played Kristen DiMera. Could Kristen actually be the one Anjelica is working with? Fans of the show know that Kristen has a grudge on Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn). She was last seen falling to her death after confronting Marlena, so a deep-seated grudge should be a motivation for her to come back.

Speaking of the DiMera family, Hattie has a bone to pick with Andre (Thaao Penglis) and spoilers revealed that she will come up with a revenge scheme on her own. Andre will be feeling a little down in the dumps, and it might be because he spotted Kate (Lauren Koslow) kissing Roman at the pub that one time. He thinks that he needs to go to Marlena for some help on clearing up his feelings, unaware that Hattie is still posing as "Doc."

This provides the perfect opportunity for Hattie to get back at Andre for hurting her. Once Andre shares his feelings to Hattie, clearly she will not be giving any helpful advice. Andre might sense that something is up with "Marlena," but he might be more focused on his problems during the session. Hattie will use this session as leverage on the DiMera and by next week, her revenge scheme will begin.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.