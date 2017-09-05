'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Andre fakes own death; Kristen returns to steal Brady and Theresa's baby

John and Marlena try and get out of the sanitarium on "Days of Our Lives" Twitter/nbcdays

Two DiMeras are about to make shocking moves in the coming episodes of "Days of Our Lives." Spoilers suggested that Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will orchestrate his own death, while Kristen's (Eileen Davidson) return to Salem will cause some problems for Brady (Eric Martsolf).

"Days of Our Lives" spoilers revealed that Andre will take a page out of the DiMera playbook and stage his own death. Penghlis shared a photo of his character on Instagram, standing next to the portrait of the DiMera patriarch Stefano (Joseph Mascolo). The caption read that Andre was going to write his will and that someone is going to get lucky. It is highly unlikely that Andre is going to get killed off, and he is not sick either. Faking his death is the only feasible explanation.

Should Andre really fake his death, then his move will bring out skeletons in the closets of some characters. For now, Andre will land in very hot water thanks to Hattie (Deidre Hall) and her plan for revenge.

The press conference that he holds, accusing Kate (Lauren Koslow) of cheating on him with Roman (Josh Taylor), in an effort to take back the seat of CEO in the family business will get on Chad's (Billy Flynn) nerves. Chad will tell his brother that by doing so, he will damage the public's perception of both Roman and Kate. The bad publicity will not look good for the DiMera board.

There is also Andre's reputation. He used to be a scheming villain, but lately he has been doing more good than bad. However, it seems that no one in Salem is willing to give him a chance. There should definitely be a big reason as to why Andre will fake his death. Does he want Kate to take the hit? It remains to be seen.

And onto another DiMera, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers revealed that Kristen will be back in Salem come November, and she might be back for Brady's son, Tate. It could put Brady in a more vulnerable spot as Tate is all he has left. Theresa (Jen Lilley), the mother of his child, suddenly disappeared and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will have been away from Salem by then. Nevertheless, Kristen will want the little boy back, as she knows in her heart that Tate is hers and not Brady and Theresa's.

Kristen might try and get custody of the little boy, utilizing her DiMera money and influence on the judge. If she fails at that, she could always resort to kidnapping Tate. But getting Tate might not be the only goal she wants to accomplish. Kristen might be out for revenge, perhaps targeting Marlena (Deidre Hall) and even Theresa when she returns to Salem too.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.