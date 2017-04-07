'Dawn of War 3' open beta, news: Multiplayer open beta starts April 21; registration now open

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sega and Relic Entertainment's upcoming real-time strategy game "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3" is slated to debut later this month. Prior to its release, players can enjoy the multiplayer open beta of the game this April 21.

The beta test will not be made available until the 21st of the month, but players can sign up for the event as early as today. The open beta will last for four days. The event will start on the 21st and end on the 24th. Within this time, gamers will have access to a number of maps slated to appear in the upcoming title, as well as game modes.

As revealed on the official website of "Dawn of War," the beta will grant players with access to three game factions, Space marines, Eldar, and Orks. Each faction will have five elite heroes that players can choose from. When the game launches, the factions will have nine heroes each. In addition, the beta will come with Doctrines, six per faction, allowing players to customize their characters' look and handpick their armaments. The full version of the game will show 20 Doctrines per faction.

Gamers will be able to explore three multiplayer maps, nearly half of the total number of maps slated to debut in "Dawn of War 3."

Furthermore, players can try several Masters of War skins. This includes the Dark Queen skin for Lady Solaria (Imperial Knight), the Ghost seer skin for Farseer Taldeer (Wraithknight), and the Big Kustom skin for Beauty (Morkanaut).

To sign up for the open beta, players must have a Relic Link account. Once gamers have registered, an email will be sent, bearing a key to the open beta event. Once the event is available for pre-load, players can enter the key into the Steam product activation page.

The "Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3" open beta begins on Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m. EDT and ends on Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. EDT.