David Amess suspect pleads not guilty

The suspect in the killing of MP Sir David Amess has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, appeared at the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

He denied murdering the Conservative MP on 15 October.

He also pleaded not guilty to preparing acts of terrorism between May 2019 and September 2021.

At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Ali was remanded in custody until his trial commences in March 2022.

Sir David, 69, was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea.

He had been an MP since 1983, and MP for Southend West from 1997 until his death this year.

Prior to that, he had served as MP for Basildon.

The father-of-five was also a devout Catholic and pro-life advocate.

His death was met by an outpouring of grief, with tributes paid to him from across the political spectrum.

The Catholic Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols said his murder was "an attack on our democratic process and traditions".

In a message after Sir David's death, the Pope praised his "devoted public service" and appealed to people to "reject the ways of violence".