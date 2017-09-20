'Dauntless' news: New MMORPG announces its open beta set for early 2018

Promotional photo for "Dauntless" unveiled at PAX East. Play "Dauntless" official website

Monster hunters will be at ease to know that "Dauntless" by Phoenix Labs is getting its well-deserved polish after the developers decided to push back the game's open beta to make room for player feedback.

The open beta for "Dauntless," a free-to-play online monster-hunting action game, has been purposely delayed to early 2018 by the Developer, Phoenix Labs, as they will require more time to improve the game based on tester feedback from the game's closed beta.

Eager patrons need not fret, however, as the developers also promised a more polished experience, as well as new content that was not present in the closed beta. Feedback for the closed beta has been mostly positive, with both users and developers agreeing that the game does need more time to iron out all its issues.

There is no exact date for the open beta yet, with Phoenix Labs expressing its preference for the "when its ready" philosophy. This means the game could be delayed further to make it as spotless as possible for the players.

The developers have also updated their development roadmap for the upcoming online game showcasing an online trello board, which shows exciting intended features to be added in "Dauntless." These features include new weapons, new character and monster designs, and most importantly, fix implementation for player feedback.

Those unfamiliar with "Dauntless" can view it as a multiplayer online game that borrows a lot of inspiration from the acclaimed "Monster Hunter" series of Capcom. In both games, players can work together or solo to take down a lone behemoth on the map.

The game will be free-to-play with no hidden monthly subscription fees, although the developers will implement a microtransaction feature as their source of income and budget for the game's improvement.

No exact release date has been announced yet, but the developers are hoping for a 2018 release. The open beta can also be accessed early 2018 for Microsoft Windows.