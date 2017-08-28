'Darkwood' developer puts its own game on Pirate Bay a week after Steam release

"Darkwood," a survival horror game, was released on Steam last week to very positive reviews. YouTube/ AcidWizardStudio

The top-down point of view of the survival horror video game "Darkwood" is not the only unconventional thing about it. Its developers, Acid Wizard Studio has an interesting take on marketing the game. They have put it up for free download on popular torrent site, The Pirate Bay, one week after its full release on Steam.

The developers said the decision was prompted when they read an explanation from someone requesting for a refund for the game. The user stated that he needed the refund because he didn't want his parents to be stressed out when they see the bill at the end of the month.

"It made us feel quite bad," said the developers. They then decided to put it up for free for the players who can't afford it.

"We have just one request," said the company. "If you like Darkwood and want us to continue making games, consider buying it in the future, maybe on a sale, through Steam, GOG or Humble Store."

The studio also asked that players stop buying keys from any key reselling site. They shared that they've been receiving a lot of scam emails from people who are claiming to be YouTubers or bloggers asking for a Steam key. The key, then gets sold through questionable platforms.

"To be honest, we're fed up with it," the Polish game creators said. "This practice makes it impossible for us to do any giveaways or send keys to people who actually don't have the money to play Darkwood."

The decision to give the game away for free will also give them a great boost in publicity. It is still unknown if this will affect future sales numbers of the game.

"Darkwood" has received very positive reviews from players who bought the game through Steam. The developers also stated that after its first week of full release, the game is selling way above the company's expectations.