'Darkest Dungeon' news: Nintendo Switch port teased, gameplay details revealed

A Hellion snaps due to stress and becomes "Hopeless," which may eventually drag down her remaining sane party members in "Darkest Dungeon." Steam/Darkest Dungeon

Nintendo Switch owners are no longer safe against Lovecraft's eldritch horrors, as "Darkest Dungeon" is now officially coming to the handheld console.

Developer and publisher Red Hook Studios took to Twitter last Sept. 29 to tease a port of their brutally difficult turn-based roleplaying game (RPG), "Darkest Dungeon." Initially thought to be running on a television or monitor, the twitter post then revealed that the game was running on Nintendo Switch.

Wait for it... wait for it... pic.twitter.com/1qh9juaOX6 — Red Hook Studios (@RedHookStudios) September 29, 2017 Twitter/Red Hook Studios

No release date has been provided yet, but the Twitter post could mean that the game's Nintendo Switch port is close to being finished. Players of both "Darkest Dungeon" and the new handheld console are excited, as the game is considered by critics as an award-winning masterpiece. It even won the "Best RPG of 2016" award from PC Gamer.

In "Darkest Dungeon," players will get to control a rag-tag party of four adventurers, each with their own strengths and specialties. The game takes place in a Lovecraftian universe with grotesque cosmic horrors littered throughout the game world and sees the players inheriting a hamlet with a dilapidated mansion and locale.

The players must then rebuild the hamlet with gold and lost heirlooms, which must be located by sending off four hired adventurers into dangerous dungeons. Aside from searching for treasure, they must also eradicate any horrors that threaten the place.

What sets the game apart from other turn-based RPGs is that it features a unique stress mechanic for each adventurer. When their stress level reaches a certain point, they will either snap and get an affliction, or their bravery will spike. The former can decimate the entire party, while the latter will save it. "Darkest Dungeon" also features interesting characters from zealous crusaders and courageous lepers to fierce amazons and cunning jesters.

"Darkest Dungeon" also features interesting characters like zealous crusaders, courageous lepers, fierce amazons, cunning jesters, and more. Switch owners expecting a relaxing and carefree game will be disappointed, however, as the game is as stressful as it is difficult, and it makes use of oppressive and dark themes. It is certainly not for the faint of heart.

"Darkest Dungeon," as mentioned before, has no official release date yet for the Nintendo Switch but is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Mac OS, and iOS should Switch owners want to try it out first.