'Dark Souls' news, release date: Sequel not in development, creator Hidetaka Miyazaki reveals

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

Hidetaka Miyazaki recently shared an update on his action role-playing game series "Dark Souls." After countless rumors, the series creator has finally admitted that developer FromSoftware has no immediate plans of creating a sequel.

No plans for a sequel to "Dark Souls 3"Steam/Dark Souls 3

With the recent release of the final downloadable content (DLC) for "Dark Soul 3," titled "The Ringed City," gamers have been clamoring to know about a possible sequel. In an interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, Miyazaki spoke about FromSoftware's plans. According to him, a new "Dark Souls" title is not in development. The creator shared that the studio is currently focusing on other titles. Since a single game typically takes years to develop, it might be a while before fans of the franchise see another title.

Miyazaki described "Dark Souls" as satisfactory. He admitted that each title has its own shortcomings; nevertheless, he believes that the series, overall, is satisfactory.

When asked about his future endeavors in the world of game development, he responded with, "I'm already working on several, so if I say what they are it would be a bit of a spoiler. One thing I can say is that nothing has changed for us when it comes to our stance on game production."

According to Miyazaki, the studio is not pressured to make a title similar to "Dark Souls." He said, "Without any worries about whether it is or isn't similar to the Dark Souls series, I want to make something now, and I plan on making a game that's fun and worthwhile."

The second and final DLC for "Dark Souls 3," titled "The Ringed City," recently went live, on Tuesday March 28. The game introduces new settings, new enemies, and bosses. Players will also find new armor, magic, and items. For $14.99, the expansion is now available to download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 consoles, and on PCs.

