'Dark Souls III: The Ringed City' guide and tips: How to run game's new DLC
"Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" is making its way to the gaming spotlight. The title is now being raved about for its challenging gameplay, and here are practical tips to start playing the DLC.
Gamers who are searching for answers about how to start the "Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" should know that "Dark Souls 3" needs to be updated to its most recent version first. Once done, players need to access their Steam account or any console gaming site where the title was purchased and check if they have a Season Pass. If they don't, they can also purchase the DLC as a standalone title.
"Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" can be readily downloaded once purchased. The next thing to do is open "Dark Souls 3." The DLC name should appear at the upper left corner of the title screen.
To begin playing, it is important that players have already taken down Sister Friede in the "Ashes of Ariandel" and have already met the painter residing in the attic. If this is not the case, then players should have an admittance to the Kiln of the First Flame bonfire, which can be accessed before facing the final boss.
If both of these have not been met, it is best to go to the Kiln of the First Flame bonfire, avoid the final boss stadium, and search for a new bonfire found in the corner. They should activate the new bonfire and choose "Travel to the Dreg Heap."
If Sister Friede was already defeated, go to the Sister Friede bonfire, speak to the painter, and look for the boss arena. A new bonfire can be found at the back of a statue. Players would then need to activate it and choose "travel to The Dreg Heap." Doing so would mark the start of "The Ringed City's" gameplay and storyline.
