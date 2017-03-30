'Dark Souls III: The Ringed City' DLC guides, tips, and tricks: How to solve the 'Show Your Humanity' puzzle
"Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" is not as simple as players may think. Those who want to challenge themselves should definitely try it, but it is still helpful to look for guides and tips so that players will spend less time being clueless.
There are parts in "Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" that will confuse players, especially when they read the riddle "Show Your Humanity." Several gamers have been asking what is behind the statement and what they can get for finishing the puzzle.
According to RPG Site, solving the riddle requires players to finish a number of tasks. First, they would need to go near a body of water and use either the Chameleon or the White Branch spell. Some had to try it a few times before their characters became human, so it is highly possible to fail in the first attempt.
After which, players need to return to the wall where the inscription is. It will open another path and allow access to several secret items. However, they need to take down the Giant and the Ringed Knight first. Then, they have to take the ladder to go down and search for the Dragon Shield, which is found on the left-hand corner of the dead end.
The Purging Monument, on the other hand, is located on the right-hand side. The monument is what Lapp was looking for, so players could take it and return it to him.
The Purging Monument is said to be similar to Velka's statue, which helps to absolve the players from Sin. It also helps in ending curses. However, the main purpose of it is that it gives players the ability to revive Judicator Argo and fight him again for an infinite number of times.
By reviving and defeating the boss over and over again, players can farm Titanite Slabs, which are used in upgrading the covenant called Spears of the Church.
"The Ringed City" DLC is the second and final expansion pack for "Dark Souls 3." It rolled out on March 28, and it is available as a part of the game's Season Pass, or it can be bought separately for $14.99. "Dark Souls 3" is playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
