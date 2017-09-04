'Dark Matter' will not be returning for fourth season, according to co-creator

"Dark Matter" will not be returning for a fourth season. Facebook/ darkmatterseries

The science-fiction series "Dark Matter" will no longer be returning for a fourth series, as television network Syfy has cancelled the show after three seasons.

The show's co-creator Joseph Mallozzi announced the news on his blog. "It is with great sadness that I confirm the news. Syfy has cancelled Dark Matter after three seasons," he said. "To say that I'm incredibly disappointed would be an understatement."

Mallozzi did not offer any further details about the reasons for the cancellation, but said he will be providing more information in a future blog entry. He did, however, acknowledge those involved in making the series as well as the fans.

"I'll save my comments and field your questions in a future blog entry. For today, I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans. You all deserved better," he said.

The series premiered in 2015 and finished airing its third season last month. The show was based on the graphic novel of the same title created by Mallozzi and Paul Mullie. It told the story of six people who woke up in the space ship Raza without any memories of who they were or even how they got there. As the story progressed, the six individuals soon find out that they are wanted criminals.

The series starred Anthony Lemke, Melissa O'Neil, Jodelle Ferland, Zoie Palmer, Roger Cross, and Alex Mallari Jr.

The final episode of the third season ended with a huge cliffhanger as alien invaders appeared from a different dimension and took over one of the characters' body. More details about the alien race would have been explored in the fourth season had it not been cancelled.

Fans of the show will surely be disappointed that their beloved science-fiction show was cancelled, and because of the way it ended.