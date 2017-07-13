'Dark Matter' season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Weapons are stolen, familiar faces return

In the upcoming episodes of the Canadian science fiction TV series "Dark Matter" season 3, the Raza crew will find themselves haunted by the past after previously experiencing a shortage of weapons. Spoilers for episode 7 suggest that a familiar face will walk back into the life of the crew, but not in the way that everyone might think.

In episode 6 titled "One More Card to Play," One Raza turned on another Raza as the crew's dimensional alternates suddenly stole their weapons. The real Raza Crew are now forced to take them back, but it will not be easy as their dimensional alternates are unlikely to go down without a fight.

This week, episode 7 will bring back a familiar person from the past of one Raza. Titled "Wish I Could Believe You," the upcoming episode will reveal that one of the members of the crew will encounter someone from their past. Much like many stories about revisiting the past, old secrets and memories will start to resurface. As the Raza Crew member reminisces, they will be left unaware of the danger that is around the corner during the present time. As to which one of the crew will get a blast from the past, it remains to be seen.

The Raza Crew is already down to three of its original members — Two (Melissa O'Neil) and Three (Anthony Lemke) as well as Five (Jodelle Ferland) along with Android (Zoie Palmer). Four (Alex Mallari Jr.) moves on with the Ishida Empire while Six's (Roger Cross) status remains unknown, at least for now. Will the remaining Raza Crew members be able to take back their weapons? Will they also be able to save themselves from the actions of a person from the past?

Catch episode 7 of "Dark Matter" season 3 as it airs on Friday, July 14, at 9 p.m. EDT on Syfy.