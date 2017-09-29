'Dark Devotion' news: Demo released for the 2D indie game

"Dark Devotion" showing off its grim and oppressive art style in its Kickstarter trailer. YouTube/Hibernian Workshop

Metroidvania genre fans will have another 2D-sidescroller fix, as "Dark Devotion" by indie game developer and publisher Hibernian Workshop released its demo for the upcoming game.

The 215-megabyte (MB) demo for the upcoming indie game is now available for players to try. However, players must keep in mind that the game is still in its earliest stages, essentially a work-in-progress (WIP). The free demo is expected to help the developer test out the bugs and glitches of their game, as players will be allowed and encouraged to report their demo feedback to Hibernian Workshop.

Players who download the demo will only be able to access a light demo, consisting of "Dark Devotion's" path 1 of world 1. Players who stream their game sessions via Twitch TV or YouTube will be able to request for the heavy version of the demo. The heavy version will give players access to the full world 1, with its four paths and six bosses.

The creators of the game are French, as confirmed by PC Gamer. That being said, one of the things they are working on and prioritizing in the game are multiple language translations. Apparently, "Dark Devotion" is an unforgiving game and features a difficulty level similar to games like "Dark Souls," where players heavily suffer the consequences of their mistakes.

Like "Dark Souls," the game will also reset the players back to the checkpoint whenever they die. It also has a similarly sensitive stamina bar that gets depleted whenever the player's character is doing any sort of action.

"Dark Devotion" is a crowdfunded game on Kickstarter, and Hibernian Workshop aims to raise €20,000 by Oct. 17 in order to continue development.

Anyone interested in donating to the indie game can visit its website here.