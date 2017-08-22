'Daredevil' season 3 release date, spoilers: Narrative based on 'Born Again' comics arc?

A promotional screenshot for the Netflix show "Marvel's Daredevil." Facebook/Daredevil

The ending of "The Defenders" could very well be a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the "Daredevil" franchise going forward. If Netflix's Marvel series follows the trend that they have set for themselves, then "Daredevil" season 3 could see the main character meeting his mother.

The final scene of "The Defenders" showed Matthew Murdock/Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, bedridden and bandaged. As he showed signs of consciousness, a nun near his bed was heard saying the words, "Call Maggie."

This most likely alludes to the "Born Again" arc written by renowned graphic novelist Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. Murdock's relationship with his mother isn't exactly a pleasant one, and only time will tell how their relationship in the Netflix adaptation will play out.

The "Born Again" arc has been lauded as one of the favorites in the comics, as stated by Den of Geek, and will possibly be able to fit into one whole season of "Daredevil."

Given how the previous seasons of the show have played out, along with the clear ending of "The Defenders," the "Born Again" narrative is almost assured for the next season.

If the series will indeed follow the "Born Again" arc, then fans can expect that the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his cronies will find out about the Daredevil's identity and make his life a living hell — slowly torturing him into submission and exacting revenge for the number of crimes he has thwarted. Kingpin will be taking Murdock's apartment, job and everything he cares about.

Screenrant has reported that the filming of "Daredevil" season 3 is already scheduled for October, and it would appear that the creators will remain true to its comic book counterpart. There is currently no update on when the release date is going to be.