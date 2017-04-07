'Daredevil' season 3 release date, plot news: Filming for upcoming season to begin later in 2017

No word has been given yet on when season 3 of "Daredevil" will air. However, Charlie Cox just recently announced that they will begin filming later this year, which means that the first new episode may air in early 2018 at the earliest.

Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, said on Boogaloo Radio that he and his castmates are set to begin filming at the latter part of 2017. However, he did not reveal any information on when they will actually start. Given this schedule, Den of Geek estimated that the first episode of the new season will begin airing in 2018, given the production schedule of "Daredevil," as well as the other Marvel television shows being produced.

The actor did not divulge details on the plot of the upcoming season. In an interview with Screen Geek, however, the actor said that he personally wants to see Bullseye in the show. However, he said that his co-stars Deborah Ann Woll (who plays Karen Page) and Élodie Yung (who plays Elektra Natchios) do not want to see the villain in the show because of his propensity for killing women linked with Daredevil in the comics. Colin Farrell played Bullseye in the 2003 "Daredevil" film, which starred Ben Affleck in the titular role.

Season 2 was less warmly received compared to the first season, so it is highly likely that the cast and crew will introduce new elements to bring back the show's momentum. Sites such as Collider are speculating what storylines will be explored. One possibility is Daredevil facing off against The Hand, which was hinted at in season 2. It can also explore the relationship between him and his former girlfriend, Elektra. Screen Rant, on the other hand, proposed the possibility of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) returning, following the positive reception of his character in season 1.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen will next be seen in "The Defenders," which will bring together all the other characters from all the Netflix–Marvel television shows, such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. It is set to air starting Aug. 18.