Daniel Craig to return as James Bond in 2019 for franchise's 25th film
Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond in the franchise's 25th film, which is set to arrive in November 2019.
Eon Productions, the British film company that produces "Bond" films and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, who owns the rights to the franchise, announced on Monday that the next installment in the series will be arriving in North America on Nov. 8, 2019. Sources also tell The New York Times that Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as the dangerous spy.
Eon's Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will produce the upcoming film, while Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will be teaming up again to write the script. The two had paired up to write the last six "Bond" movies beginning with "The World Is Not Enough" in 1999.
No details have been revealed yet about the title of the new movie and who will be directing it. The production companies said that these details will be revealed at a later date, along with additional information about the film's distribution, international release dates, and its cast.
The release date puts the next "Bond" film in direct competition with a yet untitled live-action fairy tale movie from Walt Disney Studios, which is set to be released on the same date.
Craig, 49, has starred as the film industry's most famous spy in the last four installments, "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre." He is currently the second longest serving James Bond, surpassed only by Roger Moore.
After spending eight months filming "Spectre," Craig expressed a strong desire to move on from the franchise in a 2015 interview with Time Out. When asked if he could imagine doing another "Bond" movie, he said, "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists."
"I'm over it at the moment," he added. "We're done. All I want to do is move on." He later said that he was over fatigued during that interview and that he would still consider reprising the role.
Justin Bieber knocks down photographer with his car as he leaves LA church
A church visit has turned into a press-packed collision for Justin Bieber; the pop star knocked down a photographer as he drove away from a Beverly Hills church last night. The paparazzo was taken to hospital for his injuries.
God's Not Dead star Kevin Sorbo's luxury vacation getaway goes on the market for $6.5m
Kevin Sorbo, the star of 'God's Not Dead' and the TV show 'Hercules,' is selling his vacation home in the prestigious Hamptons for a cool $6.5m.
