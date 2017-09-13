'Dancing With the Stars' spoilers: Full list of cast members revealed

A promotional poster for the televisioin show 'Dancing With the Stars' by ABC. Facebook/dancingwiththestars

Television network ABC will be premiering season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" in just a few days. This has already gotten fans to speculate on which pair will have the best shot at winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy. With the cast members already revealed, it is much easier to make speculations, and for fans to start placing their bets.

The full list of cast members was revealed in the television show "Good Morning America" to build up fan's excitement for the 25th anniversary season of "Dancing With the Stars." Although some of the cast members were revealed in the past few weeks, the full list has provided some surprising celebrities that will be participating in the upcoming season.

World wrestling entertainment alum Nikki Bella will be there, along with "Shark Tank" real estate entrepreneur, Barbara Corcoran. Former Laker Derek Fisher is also slated to put on his dance moves, as well as former boy band member Nick Lachey. "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and another TV personality Sasha Pieterse from "Pretty Little Liars" also join the fray.

According to Inquisitr, Cheryle Burke, who already has two Mirrorball trophies under her belt from the previous seasons will be paired with former NFL player Terrell Owens. Will her veteran dance moves and winning experience help in this partnership?

Another interesting fact this season is that two couples will be going against each other. Nick Lachey will be competing against his wife Vanessa. Vanessa is to be partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, while Nick will be partnered with Peta Murgatroyd – both professional dancers are married as well. This makes for a very interesting focus group in the series, and it can potentially add significantly spicy predicaments in the season.

Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" will premiere on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.