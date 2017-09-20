'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 premiere a success; top pairs of the night revealed

A promotional image for season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars." Facebook/dancingwiththestars

ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" is off to a good start after airing the first episode of the 25th season on Monday, Sept. 18. Thirteen celebrities along with their professional dancing partners created a night to remember for fans of the show.

Recording artist and "Hamilton" actor Jordan Fisher and his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold got the highest score with 22 out of 30 on the show's season premiere. The pair danced to the Shawn Mendes song "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

The three judges, namely Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba, loved how the couple executed the tango. Inaba even screamed, saying that there was so much swagger in their number.

Inaba did not give any negative comment. She instead filled the duo with compliments on how good they were given that it is only the first week of the show.

"What I love about you the most is the way you lead her...you were in control from the moment it began to the moment it ended," she told Jordan.

Meanwhile, former MTV VJ Vanessa Lachey and dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy came in second for doing the cha-cha. The pair danced to the song "Woman" by Kesha and The Dap-Kings Horns. They got a score of 21 with some nice and encouraging words coming from Tonioli.

He told the pair to keep up the good work and maintain the kind of excellence they showed during their first performance. In Tonioli's words, "That was a yummy mummy! That was a proper Cha Cha Cha...wonderful variation. Wonderful to see on week one. You gotta maintain this."

These two pairs were the highlight of the night. Meanwhile, "Shark Tank" panelist Barbara Corcoran and professional partner Keo Motsepe scored the lowest.

Catch more of "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 next Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT only on ABC.