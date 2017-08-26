'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 cast news: Maksim Chmerkovskiy excited to return to ABC show

A promotional image for ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Facebook/dancingwiththestars

A familiar face is returning to "Dancing with the Stars." Maksim Chmerkovskiy confirmed he will once again compete as a professional dancer on the popular ABC show's upcoming 25th season.

Chmerkovskiy made the announcement during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Aug. 24. He was also keen to express his excitement about returning to the show and once again competing with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd.

"We're excited," the 37-year-old dancer said. "I think coming back this season, we're coming back with the same sort of approach. We just wanna have fun, we just want to be a sort of family doing stuff together."

As fans will recall, Chmerkovskiy was partnered with actress Heather Morris on "Dancing with the Stars" season 24. Despite receiving the first perfect score of the season, the pair was eliminated during the sixth week of the competition.

In addition to Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, fan favorite Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev and Mark Ballas will also return to "Dancing with the Stars."

Alan Bersten, the troupe dancer who briefly filled in for Maks last season, will also make his debut as a full-time professional dancer this season.

While the official list of the celebrity contestants has yet to be unveiled, multiple reports have suggested that "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott, "Total Divas" star Nikki Bella and "Bachelor in Paradise" star DeMario Jackson will be competing this season.

"If I got the opportunity to do 'Dancing with the Stars,' that would be something that I would 100 percent welcome," Jackson, 30, said in an interview with TMZ. "It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality, and try to have some fun."

"Dancing with the Stars" season 25 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.