'Dancing with the Stars' season 25 cast news: Drew Scott, Nikki Bella headed to ABC show?

A screencap of "Dancing with the Stars." YouTube/DancingWithTheStars

Fans will not have to wait too long for "Dancing with the Stars" to return. The show's next installment will premiere in September and will feature more familiar faces.

Earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that "Property Brothers" co-host Drew Scott and World Wrestling Entertainment star Nikki Bella have signed on to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" season 25. They could join another rumored contestant, DeMario Jackson, who is said to be negotiating his stint on the dance floor.

"If I got the opportunity to do 'Dancing with the Stars,' that would be something that I would 100 percent welcome," the 30-year-old reality star said in an interview with TMZ. "It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality, and try to have some fun."

In "Dancing with the Stars," each celebrity is paired with a professional dancer. Each couple then performs predetermined dances and contend with one another for judges' points and audience votes. The said judges are Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough.

However, the team behind "Dancing with the Stars" has yet to comment on the casting news. So, until they do, this remains nothing but speculation.

In the meantime, Bella is currently busy with wedding preparations with her fiancé, John Cena. She has been attending several wedding fairs and expos across California to find more ideas for the big day. As for her wedding gown, it is said to be a part of the spring 2017 collection of renowned fashion designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.

The couple reportedly wants to have a small private wedding in 2018.

"I just want to make sure the day is good for her, so when everything gets in order, that's when we'll do it," Cena, 40, told PEOPLE about the wedding date. "Hopefully, it'll be sometime next year."