'Dancing with the Stars' news: DeMario Jackson in negotiations to join season 25

Bachelor Nation fans may see a familiar face when "Dancing with the Stars" returns to the small screen this fall. Former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant DeMario Jackson is said to be in negotiations to join the show's 25th season.

The news came to light when an unnamed source told TMZ that Jackson has been scouted by "Dancing with the Stars'" producers and has been asked to meet with them to check whether he will be a good fit for the show.

Even though no official papers have been signed yet, there is a good chance that "Dancing with the Stars" will have Jackson on as a contestant in season 25. The 30-year-old television personality has also made it no secret that he wants to compete in the popular dancing competition TV series.

I would love it. If I got the opportunity to do 'Dancing with the Stars,' that would be something that I would 100 percent welcome," Jackson told the publication. "It would be amazing to go out there and showcase a little bit of my dancing skills, also my personality, and try to have some fun."

This comes months after Jackson was cut from ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" after an alleged sexual misconduct between him and co-contestant Corinne Olympios. Allegedly, the two got drunk after having a couple of beers and then moved to the swimming pool, where they suddenly engaged in oral sex.

In mid-June, "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 resumed production after an internal investigation by Warner Bros. found no misconduct occurred on the set.

"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother," Jackson said in an interview with E! News. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult. My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn't do."

"Dancing with the Stars" season 25 is expected to premiere in September.