'Dancing With the Stars' news: Cheryl Burke to return for season 25

A photo of Cheryl Burke and Maurice Greene on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" taken in November 2008. Reuters/Kelsey McNeal/ABC/Handout

ABC's dance competition television show "Dancing With the Stars" has confirmed that a veteran of the show will be competing with another celebrity once again. Cheryl Burke is slated to get back on the television show's dance floor, and this time she has her eyes on prize — the Mirrorball Trophy.

ET Online said that the announcement of the professional dancer's return to "Dancing With the Stars" was announced on "Good Morning America" on Sept. 3, Monday. Burke stated that "Last year I danced with Ryan Lochte, but it's been a season that I've missed so far. This is my 20th season, and I'm just so happy to be back." This is arguably the best time to be part of "Dancing With the Stars" since the upcoming season will be its 25th Anniversary.

The 33-year-old Burke also posted on her personal Instagram account to confirm her return, teasing the fans on social media. She stated that the ballroom and the dance floor is always something that she will come back to, and this time she seems especially motivated to win the competition.

According to People, Burke has already won two Mirrorball Trophies out of the 19 times that she has been part of the television-based competition. She won season 2 with Drew Lachey, and season 3 with Emmitt Smith. This means that she won two consecutive Mirror Ball trophies — making her a very strong contender for this upcoming season. Fans must be dying to know which celebrity gets to partner up with her in season 25.

Hopefully, this time around, nothing will stop Burke and whoever her partner is going to be from seeing the competition through. Even if she has had her share of winnings from seasons 2 and 3, she had been mired by unfortunate events in the past. According to Gossip Cop, Burke and Tom DeLay were forced to withdraw from the ninth season due to fractures in DeLay's feet.

Additionally, in her last stint on the show, she and dance partner Ryan Lochte were forced to leave the stage due to protestors rushing to the stage. If the stars align for the 25th Anniversary, then Burke should have a good chance of winning the competition.

Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" will premiere on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC.