'Dancing With the Stars' 25th season pro lineup: Who made the cut?

"Dancing With the Stars" season 25 promotional poster. Facebook/dancingwiththestars

"Dancing With the Stars" is coming back to television this Sept. 18, and once again, fans can see their favorite celebrities battle it out on the dance floor. This season is extra special, though, as the famous TV show is celebrating their 25th season. So, the question is, will the crowd see some familiar faces on the 25th season?

They definitely are! It was exclusively revealed to ABC some of the pros that made the cut on the show's newest season, with some fan favorites including Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart, Artur Adamski, and Brandon Armstrong.

The reigning Mirror Ball champion, Emma Slater, will be coming back to the stage as well, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Mark Ballas. Ballas, who took a two-year break from the show and even went live on "Good Morning America" during the official announcement of some of the cast.

"After a year off, you kind of see it with a new light," Ballas said on GMA, adding, "I miss being creative and miss my friends, and the timing was right."

Although the full lineup of the pros has already been announced, one more special pro would join the team, but the dancing star's identity would not be revealed until Sept. 6 on GMA. The celebrities joining this season's lineup would be included in next week's announcement as well.

However, there are a lot of rumors floating around on the celebrities joining this season's lineup. According to some sources, some of the rumored personalities who made the cut include "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, Nikki Bella, and Sean Spencer.

Some are wondering why Derek Hough was not included in the pro lineup since he hinted at his return to the show during his interview with Entertainment Tonight. He might be the surprise pro who has yet to be announced on Sept. 6, although nobody knows yet for sure.

Catch the season premiere of "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.