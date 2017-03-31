'Dancing With the Stars 2017' spoilers: Maksim Chmerkovskiy in recovery; return date is unclear

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ukranian-American Latin-ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy recently went through surgery following a serious calf injury. The dance pro has yet to confirm if he will return to "Dancing With the Stars" season 24.

Chmerkovskiy has been benched for this week's episode of "Dancing With the Stars." Based on a recent post on Instagram, the dancer seems to have undergone surgery. He is still recuperating, and from the looks of it, he will not be able to return to the dance floor anytime soon.

The Latin ballroom dance champion took to Instagram to reciprocate the love his fans have shown him. Chmerkovskiy also urged his fans to vote for his dance partner, "Glee" alum Heather Morris, who is still on the show, and asked his fans to support his substitute.

He wrote, "Thank you all for so much love and support! And for having @heatherrelizabethh back with all your votes. I'm also very excited about her and @alanbersten Tango next week."

In addition, Chmerkovskiy shared that he cannot give fans a return date, but he is hoping to make a comeback in the future. He added, "Please rest assured that I'm taking this thing very seriously and, although I don't have a concrete return date, I'll give it my all!"

Speaking to Access Hollywood after the second week show of "Dancing With the Stars," Nick Viall's dance partner Peta Murgatroyd, fiancée of Chmerkovskiy, talked about his current condition. At that time, she said the he needed surgery and ample time, at least few weeks, to recuperate.

With a tear in his calf muscles, Chmerkovskiy has no choice but to wait. Like the rest of his fans, his fiancé is hopeful that he will be back stronger than ever.

More updates should arrive soon. Stay tuned.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.