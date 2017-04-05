'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 news: Show kicks out wrong couple? Mr. T speaks up about sadness of eliminating contestants
The hit dancing show might have chosen the wrong couple to kick out based on their performances and the judges' scores. Meanwhile, retired professional wrestler Mr. T speaks up about how it should not be a sad moment for the show when a pair gets eliminated.
On Monday's "Dancing with the Stars," the show has finally taken up the theme of Las Vegas after 24 seasons, where the remaining 11 pairs showed off sin-city dazzling performances.
Although another weak couple has been eliminated in "Dancing with the Stars," TVLine points out that the wrong couple might have been chosen to leave the hit show.
Based on the night's performances of Las Vegas inspired numbers, at the top of the tier were Nomrani Kordei and Val Chmerkovsiy with their Foxtrot routine. Following the two were Heather Morris and Alan Bersten with their Tango number. Another couple that got the spotlight were Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev with a Samba number.
Unfortunately, the lowest scores were given to Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess who performed a Charleston for that evening. However, this couple was not found in jeopardy come elimination time.
At the brink of elimination were Charo and Keo Motsepe with Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd. In the end, it was Charo and Keo Motsepe who were booted from the show.
Meanwhile, Mr. T spoke up about the show dramatizing the elimination of a pair in "Dancing with the Stars."
According to Fox News, Mr. T shared that, "'Dancing with the Stars' should stop the jibber jabber. They shouldn't make the departure of a dancer so tear jerky because nobody's going to war. They're not dying. They're just off the show."
The celebrity even tweeted that "It's Not the End of the world when someone Scores Low and has to leave!" trying to prove his point about the ABC show.
"Dancing with the Stars" airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
