'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 cast news: 'Most Memorable Year' song and dance choices revealed; Mr. T comments on elimination tradition

The song and dance choices of the contestants have been revealed prior to the "Most Memorable Year" night on "Dancing with the Stars."

Two pairs — Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess and Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev — will be dancing the foxtrot. The former will dance to Michael Buble's "Feel Good," and the latter will do so to the tune of Rascal Flatts' "My Wish."

Two will dance to the cha-cha. Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko's number will be set against "Express Yourself" by Madonna, while Heather and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will dance to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon.

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy will rumba to Shontelle's "Impossible." Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd will also perform the same dance but to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

The Viennese waltz will be danced by two pairs as well — Simone Biles and Sasha Farber to "Good Good Father" by Chris Tomlin, and David Ross and Lindsay Arnold to "Forever Young" by Youth Group.

Mr. T and Kym Johnson will waltz to "Amazing Grace" by Ray Chew Live. Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater will perform a contemporary dance to Katy Perry's "Unconditionally."

Singer Charo and her partner, Motsepe, left the show during Vegas night. As is usually the case in "Dancing with the Stars," a montage of the eliminated performers were shown, followed by an emotional farewell. Mr. T seems less than happy with the dramatic treatment.

In an interview with Fox News, the former action star said he took the eliminations lightly, commenting that the show presented this too emotionally. "They shouldn't make the departure of a dancer so tear jerky because nobody's going to war. They're not dying. They're just off the show," he said.

He added, "We'll see 'em later, in another project. In a movie or something! We'll see them on the Jimmy Kimmel Show or something. C'mon!"

Mr. T is one of the performers at the bottom of the scoreboard in this season of "Dancing with the Stars." Even so, he seems to be taking this in stride, saying that eliminating contestants is part of the show.

"Most Memorable Year" is the fourth episode of "Dancing with the Stars." It airs on April 10, Monday, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.