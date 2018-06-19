Dancing vicar becomes internet sensation with Whit Walk boogie

A 'boogieing vicar' has become an internet sensation after a video of him dancing on the streets of Ashton-under-Lyne was viewed more than 20,000 times in two days.

Rev Ben Brady, a curate at St Gabriel's, took to the streets for his church's annual Whit Walk on Sunday. But instead of the typical procession, Brady threw some outrageous shapes to the tune of The Jacksons' Blame it on the Boogie.

St Gabriels/Facebook Rev Ben Brady throwing some shapes.

'I was leading the procession, but because it was my first Whit Walk I didn't really know what I was meant to be doing,' he told Manchester Evening News.

'I felt like a bit of an idiot, thinking "Do I wave like the Queen, or what?",' he said.

'But the band were just playing some really, really good music. It was just great, so I started dancing.

"I was clicking my fingers and pointing at the drivers, it was a really good laugh. I had a great time.'

Dobcross Youth Band, whose music so impressed the young curate, posted a video online after the event, saying they 'won't forget the boogieing vicar in a hurry'.

'We loved playing for our friends St Gabriel's Church today at Ashton Whit Walks,' the Facebook post read.

'Before the procession the Reverend Ben Brady told us it was his first walk of witness, we don't think it will be his last!

'Thank you to him and all at St Gabriel's for making this such a fun day for the players, we won't forget the boogieing vicar in a hurry. An afternoon full of joy and smiles for us all.'

Since being posted on Sunday night the video has been viewed more than 21,000 times.