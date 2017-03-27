'Dance Moms' updates: Abby Lee Miller quits reality show, talks about her reason and opinion about Cheryl Burke

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Abby Lee Miller announced on Monday that she is quitting "Dance Moms."

On her Instagram, Miller announced that she would no longer take part in the American television series after being its dance coach in the last six to seven years.

The dance instructor and choreographer revealed that for the several seasons that she was part of "Dance Moms," she had "asked, begged, and even demanded" for creative credit on her ideas, but she did not receive any of it.

Miller also highlighted how the producers had manipulated and disrespected her, despite not having taken dance lessons in their lives. She clarified, however, that she had no problem working with the children.

On Wednesday, Miller sat down with an exclusive interview with ET Online to talk about her decision as well as her replacement.

Advertisement

Fighting back her tears, she said, "I chose to quit because I don't want to fight for a great idea, I don't want to fight for better music, I don't want to fight for a bigger costume budget."

Miller also revealed how she was treated, "[They] look at me like I was this down-and-out podunk dance teacher from Pittsburgh that they saved. I think the word 'respect,' the word 'trust,' and the word 'thank you' was missing from my relationship with the production company."

Despite all these, Miller still has nice words for Cheryl Burke, the new choreographer of the show, who came from another reality show, "Dancing with the Stars."

She said, "I'm glad that someone who has worked on a network show for as long as she has on 'Dancing with the Stars' is going to see what I've been working with for seven years." Nonetheless, Miller believes that Burke will get a different treatment and bigger budget from the production team.

Meanwhile, a source told the same entertainment portal that they are glad that Burke will take over the rest of the season of "Dance Moms," believing that she will act "professional."