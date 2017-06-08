'Dance Moms': how will Cheryl Burke fare after Abby Lee Miller exit?

Abby Lee Miller's abrupt exit from "Dance Moms" earlier this year has left a lot of questions regarding the future of the show. While the Abby Lee Dance Company remains, its founder and head instructor is heading to prison this June on bankruptcy fraud charges. With that said, can the magic of the show continue to live on in "Dance Moms" season 8?

Briefly after Miller's departure from "Dance Moms," "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke took over as the coach for the kids on the show. While Miller wasn't accepting of Burke, the cast and crew of "Dance Moms" had nothing but praise for her.

A source close to the "Dance Moms" production told Entertainment Tonight that Lifetime and the producers of the show are "very pleased with her leadership."

"She's amazing. She's tough as nails. She's no pushover. She's all about business," the source said. It was also revealed that Miller is still under contract with Lifetime to do more seasons of "Dance Moms," and that she is still welcome to return to the show.

However, Miller said in a heated Instagram post in March that she no longer wants to take part in "Dance Moms," citing production issues as her reason for leaving the show.

Advertisement

Despite the troubles involving Miller, it appears the show will go on for "Dancing Moms." Burke begins her teaching stint in "Dance Moms" season 8, which will premiere in August. The show will have 10 new episodes.

"I think they are probably some of our best episodes ever and I think Nia is probably the glue to that group," Dance mom Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier told CBS Pittsburgh. Her daughter, 15-year-old Nia Frazier, is the only original cast member left on the show.

Hatcher-Frazier, who's been with the show since the beginning, said although she is not sure what "Dance Mom" season 8 would look like, she promised it would be a completely different experience.