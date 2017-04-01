'Dance Moms' season 8 news: Abby Lee Miller reveals reason for leaving series; Cheryl Burke confirmed as new dance coach
Abby Lee Miller has officially left Lifetime's reality dancing show "Dance Moms."
On Saturday, Miller released a heated statement about her decision to quit "Dance Moms" after seven seasons on the series. The dance coach said she had begged and demanded "creative credit for all the ideas, award-winning routines, themes and costuming"— implying that the producers at Lifetime do not respect or listen to her point of view. Miller also stated that she felt "manipulated, disrespected and used" since she began working on the program.
Following her fiery Instagram post, the reality star spoke with Access Hollywood Live to discuss her abrupt exit for the first time. Miller explained that aside from the creative issues she had with the producers, her departure was also prompted by her current health condition. The 51-year-old stressed that "Dance Moms" was negatively affecting her mental health.
"I'm fed up," the studio owner said. "And I feel as a woman, and dealing with young females at my dance studio, and guys, that I keep going back because they dangle that carrot in front of you. I'm worth more than that." She further insisted that it is no longer about the paycheck.
Miller will be replaced by professional dancer Cheryl Burke as the show's new host. The Pittsburgh-based choreographer told Entertainment Tonight that she only met Burke once during a housewarming party several weeks ago. Once the ballroom champ joins the show, Miller said she foresees a "different vibe" for her. She went on to say that Burke might get a better treatment, along with an increased budget.
Burke, 32, is best known for being one of the pro dancers on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." She was the first female pro to win the show and also the first pro to have two consecutive wins.
In May, Miller is expected back in court for her next hearing. It could end up in her being sentenced to over two years in prison for fraud.
Lifetime is yet to announce a premiere date for "Dance Moms" season 8.
