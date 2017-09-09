'Dance Moms' season 7 news: Chloe Lukasiak to perform for Abby Lee Miller

A promotional image for Lifetime's "Dance Moms." Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

Chloe Lukasiak will once again perform in front of her former mentor Abby Lee Miller, coach of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), on the next episode of "Dance Moms" season 7.

On episode 21 of season 7, titled "Ashley's Big Decision — Part 1," Abby will make a dramatic return and see Chloe perform. Meanwhile, some of the moms and the dancers will leave the studio for good because of their disappointment with the dance coach.

Abby will watch Chloe perform in the weekly competition after not seeing her dance for two years. Both of them have had a rough time working together, and it could be a goose bumps-inducing moment for Chloe to perform again in front of Abby.

This time will be different, though. Instead of performing for ALDC, Chloe will be dancing for her new team — which she joined on episode 17 — Murrieta Dance Project (MDP). However, Chloe will struggle with missing her old teammates, as revealed in the episode synopsis.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, it is revealed that many of Abby's dancers at ALDC will leave her camp after she comes back.

Abby is seen having an argument with the mothers of the dancers who accuse her of insulting their children. Laurieann Gibson had stood in to replace Abby, as the dance coach had been gone for three weeks. After Abby's return, the mothers are enraged because they feel that Abby is being indecisive with her decisions.

At the end of the sneak peek for the next episode, the mothers are seen talking to Laurieann and persuading her to coach the students who want to leave Abby's team. Meanwhile, some of the dancers will choose to stay with Abby like Elliana Walmsley and Lilly Ketchman.

"Dance Moms" season 7 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.