'Dance Moms' season 7 apparently the last, according to Lifetime

After seven seasons, it looks like Lifetime's reality series "Dance Moms" is finally going to end. This year has been especially controversial for the show, after main star Abby Lee Miller's arrest. She is currently serving her sentence in prison for alleged fraud charges.

Lifetime has confirmed the news to International Business Times, but declined to mention the main reason why they are officially ending the series. Apparently, the last episode of the show will air on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as part of "Dance Moms" season 7B.

After Miller – who founded Abby Lee Dance Company – exited the show, "Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke stepped in her place to coach the girls. Recently, Burke has thrown shade at Miller's way of coaching the girls in the show. She said that Miller's controversial ways of teaching led to the trauma of her students.

"It was tough, there were a lot of tears, anger, and insecurity. It was shocking to me. I couldn't believe these beautiful girls that have zero confidence," Burke told US Weekly. "They said they'd been traumatized by Abby and her teaching methods. That's a shame because with teenagers it's so important to mentor them."

Yet, it looks like the girls are ready to quit the show. Some of the show's cast have expressed other interests other than starring in "Dancing with the Stars," like Nia Sioux, who has been an original cast member since season 1.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Nia said: "It's crazy to see how far it's come and how much I've been through. I was just like, I'm 16 now, I'm growing up, the show has been a great platform, but it's time to move on. During the show, I couldn't take all the opportunities that I wanted to, and now since I'm off the show I'm getting to do what I want to do."

Fans of the show need not be worried, as there are still a couple of episodes and two specials left to air before Lifetime's hit reality TV series ends for good.

