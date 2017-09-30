'Dance Moms' news: Show concludes after seven seasons in October

A promotional poster for the return of the Lifetime reality television show "Dance Moms." Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

The Lifetime network reality television show "Dance Moms" might just be about to end, especially with the unexpected prison sentence of one of the stars of the show, Abby Lee Miller. In an attempt to quell the curiosity of the public, Lifetime released a statement to confirm that season 7 will indeed be the end of the show, as well as provide the reasons why it must end.

In a report by International Business Times, they stated that Lifetime has indeed confirmed that the show will be brought to its conclusion after season 7. It is already scheduled that Oct. 31, Tuesday, will be the date that the season 7 finale will be aired on the network. The rumors were mostly fueled by the event of Miller's imprisonment, after being a part of the show from the beginning, but it seems that the cast members are now ready to move on.

According to Life & Style, the showrunners hired "Dancing With the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke to replace Miller, as she announced her departure from the show after she had been sentenced to jail. It seems that Burke got wind of how the students of the Abby Lee Dance Company was being treated by Miller. Burke stated that the young girls of the dance school were found to be very insecure and even "traumatized" because of how Miller mentored them.

According to Entertainment News, Miller had already spent her 51st birthday behind bars, and it must have been much different from the lavish parties that she has been accustomed to over the years. Instead, it was just another normal day for her and the other inmates at the FCI Victorville prison in California, where she is slated to serve 366 days in prison for fraud allegations. Fortunately, Miller is still determined to continue teaching dance to children.

"Dance Moms" will be back on air on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.