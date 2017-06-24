'Dance Moms' news: New season 7 episodes to premiere on Aug. 1; Chloe Lukasiak returning for season 8

Returning dance reality series "Dance Moms" got a summer release date on Lifetime with new episodes for its seventh installment. Interestingly, Chloe Lukasiak, one of the talented contestants confirmed her return for an all-new season 8 under the tutelage of Cheryl Burke.

Lifetime gave the green light to the famous show's return on TV. "Dance Moms" is set to premiere on Monday, Aug. 1, for the final episodes of season 7. Fans of the show will still be seeing Abby Lee Miller as these episodes were filmed prior to serving her one-year sentence in jail for committing fraud. The second half of the series will see "Dancing With the Stars" Burke as the replacement for Miller.

A teaser video was posted showing Miller in an emotional farewell to her students and their mothers. The controversial dance coach said in the clip she "regrets everything." Her harsh antics were taken negatively, especially by the kids' mothers who have witnessed her yelling.

Burke, who got a cheerful welcome from the contestants and their moms, said that she will not apply Miller's way of teaching. "I'm not going to yell at them, I'm not going to judge them for their appearances," she stated.

Meanwhile, Lukasiak will return on "Dance Moms" season 8. In an interview with Seventeen, the reality star confirmed that she is thrilled to come back for another season with her teammates. She revealed that when they realized that the series was renewed for a new season, her mother talked to other moms and they decided "out of nowhere" to go back.

Lukasiak also admitted that she felt anxious in her return as she departed the show on unfavorable terms. She also dropped some spoilers on the eighth installment noting that the audience can anticipate a lot of drama and that there will be a lot of good changes for everyone.