'Dance Moms' news: Christi and Chloe Lukasiak return to the show, share thoughts on Abby Lee Miller

Despite the big scandal involving Abby Lee Miller, the show must go on, and "Dance Moms" is doing just that. Christi and Chloe Lukasiak are making a return, and they have some thoughts regarding what has happened both on-screen and behind the scenes so far.

In an interview last April, the mother-daughter duo revealed their reason for coming back to the show during its seventh season. Christi Lukasiak admitted that she never expected that she would be back along with her daughter. As for Chloe Lukasiak, she thought that the show was going off the air upon finding out that her former castmates were coming back to the East Coast for the Nationals.

Chloe expressed that, upon thinking that the show might have been cancelled, she thought she would never get the closure that she wanted. After discussing with her mother, she decided that she wanted to come back.

The Lukasiak mother-daughter duo were originally supposed to come back for only one episode. However, they chose to return for an entire season instead. Christi went on to say that she also felt like their story needed the closure, since they left so suddenly.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with People, they shared their thoughts on the drama that has yet to unfold to the viewers in season 8 of "Dance Moms." The drama most notably being what happened to coach Abby Lee Miller, who is currently serving a 366-day prison sentence. Christi stated that Miller was always the source of conflict on the show.

She said that it was due to Miller's strong personality that the other moms found it difficult to speak up and stand up to her. Christi is one of the first moms to do such a thing, which paved the way for the rest of the mothers to do the same.

As for Chloe, returning to the show would also become a reunion, as she confessed that she distanced herself from the other girls, Maddie Ziegler included. Chloe explained that they eventually fell out of touch and went on to pursue their own careers.

When it comes to the supposed rivalry between her and Ziegler, Chloe shared that they never saw each other as rivals and that they stayed friends all throughout.