'Dance Moms' news: Cheryl Burke talks about taking over Abby Lee Miller's role

Cheryl Burke revealed that she is "excited" to serve as the new coach on "Dance Moms."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Burke expressed her excitement in working with the group, saying that the experience feels like everything is coming full circle.

"Honestly, this is a great change for me," she said. "I'm teaching very, very talented kids and very passionate mothers. It's kind of a full circle (moment) because I was that kid and I had that type of mom that was very passionate about my career and very supportive," Burke went on to say.

Aside from Burke, other guest choreographers are also expected to appear in the show to fill in the hole left by Abby Lee Miller after she resigned from. ABC News cited an unnamed source, who said that some of the possible guest choreographers are Debbie Allen, Travis Payne, Aisha Francis, Erin Babbs, Nakul Dev Mahajan, and Laurieann Gibson.

Miller announced her departure from the show in an Instagram post, accusing the "Dance Moms" producers of manipulating, disrespecting, and using her. Sari Lopez, one of the mothers on the show, said to Radar Online that Miller is currently exploring having another reality show on another network that will feature the mini team.

Miller gave her own interview on E! News about Burke taking her place, expressing that she expects that the "Dancing with the Stars" alumna will be treated better than her to spite her.

Miller also went on to say that "If she had to go what I go through every day, I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she has had on 'Dancing With the Stars,' with the costume makers on 'Dancing With the Stars,' with the producers on 'Dancing With the Stars,' and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey."

Miller pleaded guilty to charges related to her controversial bankruptcy case. She is currently waiting for her sentence, which may include jail time.