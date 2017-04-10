'Dance Moms' news: Abby Miller takes a swipe at Lifetime Network
Following her controversial resignation from "Dance Moms," Abby Lee Miller believes that Lifetime Network will do everything to rub on her face that she is just a nobody.
In a recent interview with E! News, Miller was asked to comment on Lifetime Network's move to replace her with "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke on "Dance Moms" after she finally came to a decision of resigning from it. While she scoffed Burke for settling for a downgrade after her successful stint on "Dancing with the Stars," Miller also took a swipe on Lifetime Network as she accused the network of doing everything to make her feel that she is too replaceable.
"I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she (Burke) has had on 'Dancing With the Stars'... and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey... I think they (Lifetime Network) will treat her differently. I think everybody will be on their toes. I think that Lifetime will pour a ton of money into advertising because they want to prove that I was nothing and I was nobody and they saved me," Miller told E! News.
To the uninitiated, it was only recently when Lifetime Network announced that it was replacing Miller as choreographer/host of "Dance Moms," a reality show that has been under its ward for the past seven seasons. In the same interview, Miller finally vented out her sentiment and revealed that the reason for her exit from the show was because of the drama that was getting bigger and louder that, according to her, was already taking a toll on her studio business.
Prior to her E! News interview, Miller announced her departure from "Dance Moms" via a strong Instagram post, where she accused the network of disrespecting her and not giving her due credits.
Miller is currently awaiting a sentencing on her bankruptcy fraud case.
