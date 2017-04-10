Entertainment
Singapore Pastor Kong Hee says he is 'deeply sorry' for church funds misuse scandal
Police raid Indian church, question US visitors after Hindu group alleges conversion activity
A quarter of British Christians 'do not believe in the resurrection,' BBC survey suggests
ISIS' Palm Sunday bombings of Egypt churches kill 44, state of emergency declared
Walking in the footsteps of Jesus on Palm Sunday: My joyous pilgrimage into the Old City of ...
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review
Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump ...

'Dance Moms' news: Abby Miller takes a swipe at Lifetime Network

Vincent Alocada

Abby Miller has quit "Dance Moms" and will be replaced by "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke.Facebook/Dance Moms

Following her controversial resignation from "Dance Moms," Abby Lee Miller believes that Lifetime Network will do everything to rub on her face that she is just a nobody.

In a recent interview with E! News, Miller was asked to comment on Lifetime Network's move to replace her with "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke on "Dance Moms" after she finally came to a decision of resigning from it. While she scoffed Burke for settling for a downgrade after her successful stint on "Dancing with the Stars," Miller also took a swipe on Lifetime Network as she accused the network of doing everything to make her feel that she is too replaceable.

"I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she (Burke) has had on 'Dancing With the Stars'... and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey... I think they (Lifetime Network) will treat her differently. I think everybody will be on their toes. I think that Lifetime will pour a ton of money into advertising because they want to prove that I was nothing and I was nobody and they saved me," Miller told E! News.

To the uninitiated, it was only recently when Lifetime Network announced that it was replacing Miller as choreographer/host of "Dance Moms," a reality show that has been under its ward for the past seven seasons. In the same interview, Miller finally vented out her sentiment and revealed that the reason for her exit from the show was because of the drama that was getting bigger and louder that, according to her, was already taking a toll on her studio business.

Prior to her E! News interview, Miller announced her departure from "Dance Moms" via a strong Instagram post, where she accused the network of disrespecting her and not giving her due credits. 

Advertisement

Miller is currently awaiting a sentencing on her bankruptcy fraud case.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY