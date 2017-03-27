Entertainment
'Dance Moms' news: Abby Lee's replacement named?

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Abby Lee Miller announces decision to quit "Dance Moms"Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

After Abby Lee Miller decided to quit from Lifetime's "Dance Moms," reports claim that her replacement will be another reality dancing show veteran Cheryl Burke.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer will be replacing the Abby Lee Dance Company main choreographer for the remaining episodes of "Dance Moms" season 7.

According to the report, a source is claiming that the filming for the second half of season 7 will resume Wednesday. "It's a go with or without Abby," the source reportedly said to the publication early this week. "It's been up in the air because the network said it's either all of the cast or they weren't doing any [more episodes]."

Meanwhile, another source reportedly claims that the ALDC coach stormed out of filming several episodes ago, which is why the production staff had to get celebrity choreographer Laurieann Gibson to step in and teach the girls their dance routines. But Abby returned after several weeks with a list of new demands such as barring Gibson from the set and mentioning the word "jail" while filming.

Abby first announced her decision to quit on her Instagram account with a rant, saying that the producers of the show have "manipulated, disrespected, and used" her without giving her any creative credit for all her contributions to the show.

The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS... "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on

The dance coach's announcement came several weeks away from her sentencing hearing on her guilty plea for the 20 counts of fraud charges that were filed against her. The hearing is scheduled on May 8.

Abby is a major part of "Dance Moms" since the reality series started airing in 2011. She is responsible for training some of the best young dancers today, including Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie, Nia Frazier, Kendall Vertes, and Brynn Rumfallo, among others.

Lifetime has yet to announce the return of "Dance Moms" season 7 to the network.

