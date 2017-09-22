'Dance Moms' news: Abby Lee Miller 'traumatized' the girls, says Cheryl Burke

Abby Lee Miller left the show back in March following her sentence of 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

Cheryl Burke revealed how former "Dance Moms" coach Abby Lee Miller traumatized the girls of the show and how she plans on shaking up the teaching style on the Lifetime series.

Burke, 33, told PEOPLE how the coach-turned-convict used to negatively affect the girls of the hit series "Dance Moms" through her questionable teaching techniques.

It was tough, she said, to see the girls have zero confidence.

"The girls told me they were traumatized by Abby," Burke said. "I'm strict, but I don't yell. I want to make sure they don't lose their love of dance."

Miller is known for being loud-mouthed in her coaching and is often seen giving the girls cruel remarks on TV.

"I understand how these kids feel pressure living in the spotlight," she added. "I hope I helped them get ready for the real world and gave them things to work on, rather than criticizing how they look or other things they can't change."

Burke of "Dancing with the Stars" fame is set to make her debut on the show on Oct. 17.

She joined the program just weeks before Miller was sentenced to prison. Burke shared that she met with the network executives before receiving a call from her manager telling her, "Abby walked off set, and they'd love for you to take her place."

"I was just thrown into it," Burke admitted.

Miller, 51, is currently serving time at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California after she was indicted on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud in October 2016. The former coach was sentenced 366 days in prison.

She recently celebrated her first birthday at the prison but the coach is currently prohibited from receiving guests, according to E! News, which means no parties for the former "Dance Moms" star.

