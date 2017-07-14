'Dance Moms' news: Abby Lee Miller starts 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has hit highs and lows ever since her hit show premiered in 2011. Now, she starts a new journey but it will be behind bars.

Miller reported to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp in Victorville facility in Victorville, California on Wednesday, July 12. She will be starting a 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced earlier this year for her crime.

Miller's attorney Robert Ridge told ABC News:

"Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be 'behind her', but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."

Miller was charged with bankruptcy fraud in 2015 for allegedly hiding $775,000 from revenue investigators and was also accused of bringing in $120,000 of Australian currency in the United States without disclosing it to authorities.

The reality TV star pleaded guilty in 2016 but said she wasn't trying to hide the money intentionally and that she didn't want to hurt anyone. Miller intends on spending her time in jail by reading, writing and learning Spanish.

There is some hope in her predicament though as U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti informed Miller that she could transfer to a halfway house once 10 months of her sentence has been served.

Miller said that she had some projects in the works but because of her sentencing, she had to put them on hold to her disappointment. She tweeted, "Today is going to be a tough day."

Cheryl Burke of "Dancing With the Stars" is set to replace Miller on the hit reality series.

"Dance Moms" is expected to return for the final episodes of season 7 on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.