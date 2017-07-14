'Dance Moms' news: Abby Lee Miller starts 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud
"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has hit highs and lows ever since her hit show premiered in 2011. Now, she starts a new journey but it will be behind bars.
Miller reported to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp in Victorville facility in Victorville, California on Wednesday, July 12. She will be starting a 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced earlier this year for her crime.
Miller's attorney Robert Ridge told ABC News:
"Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be 'behind her', but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."
Miller was charged with bankruptcy fraud in 2015 for allegedly hiding $775,000 from revenue investigators and was also accused of bringing in $120,000 of Australian currency in the United States without disclosing it to authorities.
The reality TV star pleaded guilty in 2016 but said she wasn't trying to hide the money intentionally and that she didn't want to hurt anyone. Miller intends on spending her time in jail by reading, writing and learning Spanish.
There is some hope in her predicament though as U.S. District Court Judge Joy Flowers Conti informed Miller that she could transfer to a halfway house once 10 months of her sentence has been served.
Miller said that she had some projects in the works but because of her sentencing, she had to put them on hold to her disappointment. She tweeted, "Today is going to be a tough day."
Cheryl Burke of "Dancing With the Stars" is set to replace Miller on the hit reality series.
"Dance Moms" is expected to return for the final episodes of season 7 on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop