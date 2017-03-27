'Dance Moms' news: Abby Lee Miller quits; Chloe Lukasiak rumored to return

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After seven seasons of the Lifetime reality series "Dance Moms," Abby Lee Miller has reportedly quit the show. She has already finished filming her part in season 7 and will no longer be appearing in future episodes.

The choreographer and dance instructor took to Instagram to announce that she will no longer take part in the show. She posted a photo with some of her dancers and said, "For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes, and costuming - to no avail!"

While she may not have any issues working with the kids and helping them become successful because it is what she loves to do, she expressed that she has a problem with "being manipulated, disrespected and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!"

However, it looks like the show is not over for Miller. According to Radar Online, Sari Lopez, the mother of mini team member Areana, has revealed that Miller is pitching a "Dance Moms" spin-off with another network. "We met with Abby last night. They're pitching another show with the minis with another network," she told the publication. "She's always wanted her own show with the minis, but the production wouldn't let that happen." Lopez also revealed that the new show, if it pushes through, will only feature the mini team because the moms from the junior elite competition allegedly treated Miller "like trash."

According to Seventeen, Miller has been replaced by "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke.

Meanwhile, there are now speculations that Chloe Lukasiak will be returning to the show. In 2014, she quit after years of conflict with her coach Miller. Rumors of her comeback started when Burke posted a photo of Lukasiak in the studio with the other dancers.

Stronger together #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Another post from Burke also shows herself with the other girls, including Lukasiak, gearing up to perform onstage. Lukasiak also fueled up the speculations even more when she posted pictures with her co-dancers on Instagram.

Could not think of a non basic caption so here's a picture of my friends and me having fun Will Chloe finally return to "Dance Moms" after three years now that Miller is out? There has yet to be an official announcement from the stars and the network regarding this, but fans are hoping that it is true. "Dance Moms" season 7 has been on a hiatus since Feb. 21. Currently, no official return date has been announced.