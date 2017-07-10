'Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler updates: Reality show alum anticipates Cheryl Burke as Abby Lee Miller's replacement
"Dance Moms" alumna Maddie Ziegler is excited for Cheryl Burke of "Dancing With the Stars" to take over the show where the dancer first got her start.
When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the hiring of Burke, Ziegler answered, "It's really cool — I'm a huge fan of Cheryl's from 'Dancing With the Stars.' It'll be cool to see what she does."
She also stated that she thinks Burke will do very well with the young dancers and that they love her very much.
Burke was hired to replace former coach Abby Lee Miller of the Abby Lee Dance Company where Ziegler trained. Miller was convicted of bankruptcy fraud when she hid $775,000 of her income and also smuggled $120,000 of Australian currency into the United States. She is now required to serve 366 days in prison for her crime.
In light of the controversy, when Ziegler was asked what she thought of Miller's legal problems, she replied, "I don't really think I have anything to say about her."
In another interview with People, Ziegler revealed that she was so happy after leaving "Dance Moms" because the competition and pressure to win was too stressful for her, especially at a young age.
Although she wasn't fond of the pressures of her dance school, she acknowledged some good takeaways from the experience.
"I did learn a lot from her [Miller] and we did have some fun times," Ziegler reiterated.
Since leaving "Dance Moms" in season 6, Ziegler has gone on to tour with renowned Australian singer Sia, tour with her younger sister Mackenzie in Australia and write a 2017 memoir titled "The Maddie Diaries." She also made her acting debut in "The Book of Henry."
At 14 years old, Ziegler still has a long way to go and many milestones to achieve.
"Dance Moms" is expected to return to Lifetime for the final episodes of season 7 on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT.
