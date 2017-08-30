'Dance Moms' latest news: What happened to Abby Miller?

"Dance Moms" season 7 promotional image Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

It seems that "Dance Moms" is set for a whirlwind of change, following the exit of the show's host Abby Miller, and the taking over of award-winning choreographer Laurieann Gibson.

It was March when ex-host Abby Miller quit the Lifetime TV show due to some rift with the producers, and during the last episode of the famous reality show, she was temporarily replaced by Gibson, who described herself as "choreographer, creative director, world changer, dream fighter and a creative visionary to today's hottest superstars."

Apparently, she has already worked with some of the hottest stars in the entertainment industry today, such as Demi Lovato, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and the Jonas Brothers. She also rattled some of her other achievements, much to the chagrin of the other moms, and told everyone present that unlike Miller, who she thinks makes robots, she makes stars.

She then proceeded to show distaste to the show's ex-host and promised to change how they do things in "Dance Moms." In one particular moment, Gibson asked the girls on how many of them think Miller has set them back, and everyone raised their hands.

It was not yet confirmed whether Gibson is going to be a permanent fixture on the show, as Miller has already quit and is currently serving her sentence in prison for bankruptcy fraud charges. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Miller is already a few weeks into her 366-day sentence at the FCI Victorville prison in California, and, apparently, she is having a hard time.

A source told Radar Online that initially, Miller was promised special treatment during her stay in prison including special meals and her own room, but did not get either. She is also still reported to be using the services of an in-house bodyguard, as she fears she might get picked on or raped.

"The bodyguard is getting paid in commissary cash to watch over her cell and make sure that she is not messed with when she is in the TV room desperately surfing the stations to find out information about herself!" said the source. The same source also reported that Miller will finally get a job assignment by the end of the week, thus ending her free time in prison.

Catch the "Dance Moms" every Tuesday, at 7 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.