'Dance Moms' latest news: Maddie Ziegler is 'happy' she left show; Cheryl Burke says she will not 'traumatize' students

It has been awhile since Maddie Ziegler departed Lifetime's "Dance Moms" and the young celebrity proves that she has moved on from all the drama and controversy of the popular dance reality show.

In an interview with Seventeen, the talented artist opened up about her experience in the show. "The show was a really stressful time — I just didn't want to deal with all of the drama anymore. I'm happy I've moved on. I get to step out and do my own thing and be myself.," Ziegler said.

Despite the pressure and challenges she encountered, she is grateful for the learnings imparted to her and admits that she misses the other girls on the show. It is known to many that the 14-year-old dancer was among the contestants that had experienced the tough personality of their former instructor Abby Lee Miller, who was recently indicted for fraud. Miller is described by her students and their mothers as a dance coach who takes yelling and screaming as her normal way of teaching her students.

Following Miller's departure from "Dance Moms," Cheryl Burke has taken her slot. In her appearance on "The Steve Harvey Show," she assured fans that she will have a different approach as a dance coach, and that she will try not to "traumatize" the young dancers.

Ziegler will not be able to join the new beginnings of "Dance Moms" and its upcoming seasons as the young star is busy with other projects. Her book "The Maddie Diaries" is a New York Times bestseller and she just made her debut on the big screen with the newly released film "The Book of Henry." Despite the issues in "Dance Moms," Ziegler is thankful for her journey as it opened great opportunities to her. It seems that she is ready to face a bigger world and unleash her talent.

