'Dance Moms' latest news: Cheryl Burke to replace Abby Lee Miller

Cheryl Burke, who became known for her stint in "Dancing with the Stars," has been named as Abby Lee Miller's replacement in "Dance Moms" after the latter announced her resignation.

Burke was the first female professional dancer to win in "Dancing with the Stars" during the show's second season, alongside her partner, Drew Lachey. She was also the first professional to win two consecutive times, getting the trophy again in the third season with Emmitt Smith.

Miller announced her resignation on Instagram, accusing the producers of "Dance Moms" of manipulating, disrespecting, and using her. She alleged that the show's producers did not give her creative credit for her inputs in the show. She then appeared in Access Hollywood, saying that she is leaving the show for her mental health. Lifetime, which airs "Dance Moms" has not yet released a response to Miller's allegations.

Miller's feud with the producers started when she left the show for three weeks, with Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent taking over in mentoring the team. While she said that it was great that Burke was chosen as her replacement, she also commented that she believes the dancer will get a better treatment and a bigger budget from the show's producers.

"I bet you she's treated differently. I bet you the budget is completely different, and I bet you she is never driving her car, with her gas, getting parking tickets that she has to pay, walking up and down the streets looking for fabric on her feet," she said to ET. She also said in the interview that her current case in court has nothing to do with her resignation.

Miller is currently on trial for bankruptcy fraud. While she agreed to forfeit AU$120,000, she still stands to spend time in jail. While she already pleaded guilty, she has yet to receive her sentence, which is scheduled on May 8.