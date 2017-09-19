'Dance Moms' latest news and updates: Ashlee announces major decision; Abby Lee Miller hated by everyone in prison

Catch the new season of "Dance Moms" every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime. Facebook/DanceMoms

"Dance Moms" season 7 is up for its 22nd episode, titled "Ashlee's Big Decision Part 2." In the sneak peek, it looks like Abby Lee Miller will be coming back to the studio after a short hiatus. Also, Ashlee Allen will be announcing a major decision that will not sit very well with the entire group.

In the last episode, viewers got to see Miller break down in front of all the other moms after they confronted her about her absence. "I built a building. $298,000 that I built so your kids could have a place to dance. I spent a lot of money. You guys didn't. I feel like a whore. I regret everything," Miller cried.

However, the moms were nonplussed about her emotional outburst. And now that Ashlee Allen has asked Miller if it would be possible for her to come back to the team, it enraged the group even more. "What are you doing, Ashlee? What are you thinking?" said mom Jill Vertes in the sneak peek.

Meanwhile, Miller's current life is not actually far from drama. She is currently spending her one-year sentence in FCI Victorville because of bankruptcy fraud, and it looks like things have been hellish for her there.

According to gossip site Radar Online, Miller has been forced to move in a new quarter because apparently, it is not safe for her to be around the other inmates as "everyone" in the prison hates her. Her bad behavior has apparently proved to be too much, gaining her lots of enemies inside the federal facility. This prompted the staff to move her to a "condo unit."

However, the alleged "condo unit" is not as fancy as it sounds. It is said to be a very disgusting room covered in thick dust, "gray floors, and a bunch of rows." An insider also shared that she has not had a single visitor in two months.

Catch "Dance Moms" every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.