'Dance Moms' former student Maddie Ziegler reaches 10 million followers on Instagram

Maddie Ziegler's Instagram account has reached 10 million followers. Facebook/ maddieziegler

Maddie Ziegler continues to make a name for herself outside the reality show "Dance Moms" on which she first appeared as a student. Her appeal to people has reached a new milestone as her Instagram account reached more than 10 million followers.

The young dancer appeared on the Lifetime reality show in 2011 and left in 2016 due the show's stressful nature. She gained popularity when she appeared in five music videos of singer Sia, including global hits "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart."

Since then, the young woman's star continues to rise as evidenced by her Instagram account's 10 million followers. Recently, the 14-year old launched an acting career beginning with a role in the acclaimed movie "The Book of Henry," which was released last June.

Ziegler also lent her voice to the character of ballet dancer Camille in the animated movie "Leap," which follows the story of a poor girl who dreams of becoming a ballerina. It seems like Ziegler found a comfortable niche in acting. According to reports, she has another upcoming project with Sia involving her greatest acting inspiration, Kate Hudson.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight about the yet undisclosed project, Ziegler gushed about Hudson. "She's amazing I mean she knows how to do everything, she's the most incredible actor and she's probably my biggest inspiration in life, her and Sia, two girl empowerment, they're amazing," said Ziegler.

The dancer has surely come a long way since being instructed by former coach Abby Lee Miller. The stress that she had undergone during her stint in "Dance Moms" has surely helped her prepare for a big career in the entertainment industry.

Fans of the dancer will be looking forward to see more of the teen's acting prowess in future projects. By then, Ziegler's following on Instagram and other social media platforms will surely be even more massive.