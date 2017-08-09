'Dance Moms' ex-host Abby Lee Miller still the source of show's drama, says Christi Lukasiak

"Dance Moms" promotional photo featuring Abby Lee Miller. Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME

Even though last week's premiere of "Dance Moms" kicked off the final batch of episodes for former dance coach Abby Lee Miller, she is still the source of the drama in the show, according to Christi Lukasiak.

Lukasiak, mother to 16-year-old dancer Chloe, recently spoke with People saying, "What's always the source of the drama? It's Abby."

"She's a strong personality and it's difficult to stand up to her," added the 40-year old mother.

Christi was one of the first mothers on the show to stand up to Miller, and she encouraged other mothers who do the same in the show's new season. "I think the moms have all gotten a lot of slack like, 'Why do you put up with this?' and 'You're just doing this for the wrong reasons,'" she said.

"I'm really proud to say I've watched women I've known for a long time stand up and say, 'You know what? We're not doing this anymore,'" she added.

Despite the confrontations, her daughter Chloe has decided to return to the show after an abrupt exit in season 4. "It felt very unfinished for me, I needed closure," said the dancer.

Former dance coach Miller is currently serving a 366-day prison sentence for charges of bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced last May and began serving time in July. With Miller's departure, the show will be getting a new host, "Dancing With the Stars" champion Cheryl Burke.

"I grew up with a tiger mom! I know how to motivate these girls from within," Burke shared on Instagram. She also added that she wants her and the girls to "succeed and create together."

The second half of the season will focus on Burke's takeover of the studio and the show from Miller.

To see the drama that will unveil during Miller's final episodes, watch "Dance Moms" every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.