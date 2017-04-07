'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller spin-off TV program news: Coach currently pitching new dance show to a different network?
Abby Lee Miller is rumored to be pitching a new dance show in another network after she resigned from "Dance Moms" on Lifetime. What's more is that the show she's pitching will reportedly feature the mini team from her old show.
The news was revealed by Sari Lopez, the mother of Areana, who is a member of the mini team in "Dance Moms." She said to Celebrity Insider, "We met with Abby last night. They're pitching another show with the minis with another network." However, she did not say which network is being courted by Miller to take on the proposed show, but it could possibly be Warner Bros., as the dance coach recently posted on Instagram about how Mike Darnell, the President of Unscripted & Alternative Television, "reassures my faith in Reality TV."
Lopez revealed in the interview that the mothers of the junior team treated Miller "like trash." She also said that the coach has long wanted to put up a show with just the minis, but the network did not allow her to do so.
Several dancers from the junior team have left the Abby Lee Dance Company even while Miller was still in the show. Aside from Maddie Ziegler bashing her in her memoir, former members of her team left her studio to compete for ALDC's rival, the 8 Count Dance Academy.
Miller reportedly left the team for three weeks, forcing Laurie-Ann Gibson and Meagan Nugent to take over. This triggered some of the members to transfer to the Los Angeles-based 8 Count Dance Academy.
Miller resigned from "Dance Moms" via an Instagram post. She said that the show's producers belittled and demeaned her and that she was not given credit for the work she put in the show. She has since been replaced by Cheryl Burke, who is best known as a professional dancer from "Dancing with the Stars."
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea