'Cyberpunk 2077' release date, gameplay news: RPG to be four times bigger than 'The Witcher 3'

Official poster of CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" CD Projekt Red

"Cyberpunk 2077" might be the biggest one yet from developer CD Projekt Red. The upcoming role-playing game (RPG) is still under development but based on the projections of insiders, it will be bigger than the massive open world video game from the same studio, "The Witcher 3."

According to Comic Book, some details about the ongoing development of "Cyberpunk 2077" have been leaked by a person claiming to be a part of CD Projekt Red's team. The leaker revealed that the game will be bigger than anyone has imagined. With regard to the scope of the game, "Cyberpunk 2077" will be four times bigger than "The Witcher 3."

This estimate already includes all the downloadable content (DLC) packs of the latter, with "Wild Hunt" being the largest. It has yet to be seen how huge the former can be, but based on the comparison with "The Witcher 3," players might find themselves exploring the entirety of "Cyberpunk 2077" endlessly.

Aside from the size of the game, the leaker also claimed that "Cyberpunk 2077" will use the same seasonal system as "The Witcher 3." This is done by the team so that they can generate several maps on a larger scale.

Lastly, it was revealed that the game will feature dynamic destructible locations, making the action sequences more realistic.

It is expected that the environment of "Cyberpunk 2077" will be seen getting destroyed as players engage the enemies in intense battles. With this, players should be more careful in roaming around the location as not everything in the area is invincible. Although, enemy units are said to have the ability to repair the surroundings after getting destroyed.

There are many other rumored gameplay contents to be featured in "Cyberpunk 2077," including the addition of different classes. However, as reported by Segment Next, CD Projekt Red will make these classes unconventional.

As for the release date of "Cyberpunk 2077," there is still no confirmed report about it as CD Projekt Red is still working on the game. The earliest predicted launch is summer 2018, but the players must take this early prediction with a grain of salt.